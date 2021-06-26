Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

