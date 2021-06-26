Mutual Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 288,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

