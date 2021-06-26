Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

