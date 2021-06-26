Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 26,900 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after buying an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.06 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.