Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,582,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

