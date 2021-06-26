Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Amedisys worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.10 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

