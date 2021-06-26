Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.52 and a twelve month high of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

