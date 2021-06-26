Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

NYSE HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

