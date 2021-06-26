Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $690.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.98. RH has a fifty-two week low of $246.50 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

