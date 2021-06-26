Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

