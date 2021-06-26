Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

