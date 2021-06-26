Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0173 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Nb Global Corporate Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.009.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.