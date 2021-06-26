Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 48.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 55.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 25.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,615. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NEOG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,005,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.