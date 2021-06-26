Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 104,469 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $60,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

WY stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

