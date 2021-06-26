Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,194 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $81,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

