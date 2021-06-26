Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 205,783 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Welltower worth $70,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

