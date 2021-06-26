Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $87,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.