New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 6.4% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.63. 758,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,111,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

