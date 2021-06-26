New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,895 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Berkeley Lights worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

BLI opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

