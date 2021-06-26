New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 40,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 203.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.79 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.