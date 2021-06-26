New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

