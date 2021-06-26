New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 1,863.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $17.02 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

