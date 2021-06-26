New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of American Finance Trust worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN opened at $8.61 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $937.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

