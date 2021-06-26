New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

