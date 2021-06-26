NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of -386.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

