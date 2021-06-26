NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $364.99 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.63. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

