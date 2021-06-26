NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

