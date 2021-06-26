Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

