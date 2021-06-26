Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) PT Raised to GBX 1,140 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NFC opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £915.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 863.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 988 ($12.91).

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

