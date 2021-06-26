NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

