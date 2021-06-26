NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

