Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.10. 33,918,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.