Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSRXD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NSRXD opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

