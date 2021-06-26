Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €79.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

