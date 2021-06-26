Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €79.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

