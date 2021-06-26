Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $295.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.