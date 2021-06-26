North American Construction Group Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and sold 91,100 shares worth $1,788,794.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.