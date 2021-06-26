North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Insider Purchases £50,358 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

LON:NAS opened at GBX 4,545 ($59.38) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,263.95. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The company has a market cap of £636.30 million and a P/E ratio of -38.68.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

