Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

