Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Ciena worth $72,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

