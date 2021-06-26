Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Lyft worth $70,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,998 shares of company stock worth $15,315,981. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

