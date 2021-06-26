Northern Trust Corp Sells 527,850 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $73,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 209,747 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.59 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.