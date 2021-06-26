Northland Securities Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Outperform

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

