Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

