Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $176,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $82.80 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

