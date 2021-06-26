Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,967 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nucor by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

