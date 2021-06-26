O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 250,688 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6,948.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 863,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

