O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. 750,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

