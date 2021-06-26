O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 213,932 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Altice USA worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.