O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The firm has a market cap of $333.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

