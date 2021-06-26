O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.56. 3,820,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,567. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

